Babydoll: 7 D’Angelo Masterpieces That Changed R&B Forever

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 15: Singer/songwriter D'Angelo performs onstage during the Samsung Supper Club at SXSW 2015 on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)

Singer/songwriter D’Angelo performs onstage during the Samsung Supper Club at SXSW 2015 on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas.

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of the one and only D’Angelo. More than just a singer, D’Angelo was a musical revolution—the architect of the Neo-Soul movement and a true icon whose contributions fundamentally reshaped R&B music for generations to come. He was an artist who always chose depth and raw emotion over flash, giving us a sound that felt both timeless and deeply personal.

D’Angelo's music wasn't just heard; it was felt in your soul. His ability to blend Gospel, Jazz, Funk, and classic R&B created a groove so smooth, so intricate, it commanded your attention. His work defined a generation of musicians who valued authenticity and musicality above all else, proving that vulnerability is the strongest power an artist can possess.

We could talk for days about his genius, but let's dive into some of the iconic tracks you’ll find in my memorial playlist, celebrating the unforgettable mark he left on the culture.

"When We Get By" The opening statement on his debut album Brown Sugar, this track is pure funk and soul. It immediately sets the tone for the entire Neo-Soul movement. That head-nodding rhythm feels like waking up on a Sunday morning with a strong sense of purpose and hope. It’s the perfect blend of funk and quiet spirituality.

2. "Lady" This song is where it all started for so many of us. "Lady" showed the world that D'Angelo was a force with deep roots in classic soul, bringing that undeniable groove and vocal richness. It’s warm, inviting, and just feels like an instant classic. It’s the perfect song for a slow dance or a sunny drive.

3. "Brown Sugar" The title track from his debut album laid the entire foundation for Neo-Soul. The track is funky, laid-back, and smooth, instantly establishing D'Angelo’s signature mature, soulful sound. For me, "Brown Sugar" is pure comfort music—it sounds like the soul of the 90s wrapped up in one hypnotic rhythm.

4. "Me and Those Dreamin' Eyes of Mine" This track is a masterclass in slow, smoky arrangement and showcases his incredible ear for musical complexity. It's a true deep cut from Brown Sugar that proves his talent was about sophisticated musicality, not just radio hits. This is the track you put on when you want that deep, late-night vibe.

5. "Cruisin'" A classic cover from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack that is pure butter. It beautifully shows how D'Angelo could take a Smokey Robinson classic and make it entirely his own, proving he was a master interpreter of timeless R&B. This is the ultimate '90s romance anthem.

6. "How Does It Feel" This track became an instant cultural moment. Beyond the iconic music video, the song itself is a masterful, sensual slow burn. It showcases his incredible vocal control and his willingness to push R&B into complex, almost jazz-like structures. It’s intimate, raw, and remains one of the most definitive R&B songs of the last 25 years.

7. "Nothing Even Matters" (with Lauryn Hill) This collaboration is pure magic. When two genre-defining legends meet on a track, you get perfection. This song isn't just a duet; it's a conversation. It speaks to a deep, committed love that makes the rest of the world fade away. It’s a beautiful testament to artistic chemistry and the power of blending voices for a higher purpose.

D'Angelo may be gone, but his work will never fade. His albums—Brown Sugar, Voodoo, and Black Messiah—are essential blueprints for modern music. He gifted us a soundtrack for love, reflection, and quiet strength.

Rest in Power, King.

Babydoll on Foxy99Writer
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson is bringing you inside The Dollhouse, middays from 10a to 3p on Foxy 99. She was born and raised in Eastern North Carolina, and grew up listening to legendary heritage Hip Hop Foxy 99 personalities, all while secretly dreaming of one day becoming one of them. Babydoll is known to be an “around the way girl” amongst Foxy listeners, connecting with them and writing about music, pop culture, and holistic wellness. She is a graduate of Carolina School of Broadcasting, in Charlotte North Carolina. Babydoll colloquially delivers compelling content and information. She connects with listeners not only over the airwaves, but also through social media platforms; as well as in their communities where it counts most.
