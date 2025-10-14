Kodak Black and Chance the Rapper Team Up for New Single ‘Still Get Chanel’, Halloween Album Drop Planned

Kodak Black, alongside Chance the Rapper, has worked on a single titled "Still Get Chanel" out on Oct. 10. The track showcases Kodak's unfiltered and Chance's melodic and soulful delivery; it is based on a beat created by Kodak's long-time collaborator, Dr. Zeus.

Producer Dr. Zeus built the beat for this raw, emotional track. Kodak spits straight from the heart: "I was all f—– up, I was down as f— / Like the grass stop growin', the wind stop blowin' / The birds stop chirpin' and lightning struck / But you still get Chanel and chocolate and stuff," writes The Tericalper.

This marks Kodak and Chance's first joint record since 2017. Their last known connection on record was on 2 Chainz's 2017 song "I'm Not Crazy, Life Is." The release of "Still Get Chanel" coincides with Kodak's announcement of his upcoming album Just Getting Started, scheduled for Oct. 31. The launch of the album consists of a trailer with NFL MVP Lamar Jackson that gives it a bit of a cinematic presentation.

In terms of sound, "Still Get Chanel" is a casual rap tempo from Kodak, playing well against Chance's pop and smooth flow; together, it creates an overall nice feeling of street style and get-up-and-go. The lyrics of the song reflect on aspects of wealth, perseverance, love, and generosity. Kodak's part deals more with forgiveness and overcoming challenges, while Chance's verse focuses on affectionate love and lavishing his partner.

While "Still Get Chanel" may serve as a standalone single, it showcases the chemistry between the two artists and appears to signal a fresh collaborative path. Despite business and legal issues, Kodak has continually established his career — creating two record labels, partnering with A-level artists, and leaving his legacy on hip-hop the entire time.

In 2024, Kodak received the key to the city from city officials in Pompano Beach, Florida, for his community work, such as helping to pay rent and food. In 2024 and 2025, he remained active by releasing Gift for the Streets, Dieuson Octave, and Trill Bill, and many songs, collaborations, and features.