Chris Brown Concert Pulls in 35,000 at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium

Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Tour drew more than 35,000 fans to Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, marking only the second major concert at the venue's largest outdoor space. The event sold out with over 30,000 tickets distributed and transformed downtown Birmingham into a hub of activity for one of the city's largest concerts to date.

The gates opened at 5 p.m., and fans began lining up to get into the venue as early as 11 a.m. The turnout was also high, which meant there were a lot of people walking around, and the restaurants in the vicinity reported long wait times. The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex expanded parking access and shuttle services in 2022 to address congestion.

The concert opened at 7 p.m. with performances by Bryson Tiller and Jhene Aiko before Brown delivered a two-hour, high-energy show celebrating his 20-year career. Performing more than 50 songs, including “Run It!,” “Don't Judge Me,” and “Residuals,” Brown used a massive LED backdrop and elaborate lighting to chronicle his evolution as an artist.

Production included inflatable statues, stage transformations, and more than 40 additional 18-wheelers transporting Brown's equipment. A highlight of the night was when Brown, attached to overhead cables, soared above the audience and around the stadium before landing on a platform high above the crowd.

Yasmine Marks and Fantasia Thomas of Birmingham, Alabama, praised the execution of the entire production. “We can't wait for another big show like this to come back to Birmingham,” said Marks. Thomas added, “The flight through the stadium was amazing,” referring to the moment when Brown, harnessed to cables during his second set, soared above the audience and around the stadium and landed on a platform high above the crowd.

Brown thanked fans for their support and shared that only two stops remain on the Breezy Bowl XX Tour, assuring the crowd he would return to Birmingham.