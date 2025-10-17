Cardi B Defends ‘Am I the Drama?’ Success, Celebrates No. 1 Album and Rising Hit ‘ErrTime’

In a candid new interview with Paper Magazine, Cardi B made it clear she's unapologetically proud of Am I the Drama?, calling out critics who have dismissed her achievements.

"That's what makes me so proud of myself. It's been such a drama with the numbers. First of all, I'm very proud of my number. Very proud of my number. We're in a very different era when it comes to music. There's people that have never even seen 100,000 sales calling me a flop. So people will try to discourage you about your numbers, but clearly, they don't discourage me," Cardi shared. "There's so many people that was doubting my album, that is like, "You know what, her album is good?" she added.

The album, her long-awaited second studio release, captured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart, and her rising hit "ErrTime" launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It had approximately 200,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, becoming her second chart-topping album after Invasion of Privacy. The first week's sales also marked the highest R&B/hip-hop launch for a female artist in 2025. With that, she became the first female rapper in history whose first two albums debuted at No. 1. Am I the Drama? was certified platinum on its release day and went on to reach 2× Platinum status within days.

While some commentators questioned those numbers, citing discounted pricing or older singles being bundled, Cardi's promotional strategy and continued streaming success suggest her impact remains strong. "ErrTime" has appeared on the Hot 100 and peaked at No. 43. Thanks to the remix with Latto, its profile and performance have increased, hence landing it on several Billboard charts.