Nicki Minaj Sets New Album, Multiple Projects for March 2026 Drop

Nicki Minaj has revealed the next chapter of her career and is entering her “Billionaire Barbie” period, which included an announcement for her forthcoming album being released on Mar. 27, 2026. In some of her recent social media posts, Minaj conveyed both her confidence and frustration regarding the music industry, insisting that her artistry continues to reshape pop culture in the world.

She wrote, “I could put out an album tomorrow and still revolutionize the industry yet again on 3.27.26. And then turn around and still release another blockbuster 4th quarter of 26.” The statement follows speculation about the fate of her sixth studio album, NM6, which some fans feared had been shelved.

Minaj criticized what she described as “imitation culture,” claiming that others in the entertainment world have copied her ideas. She pointed to director Bradley Banton's film “More Life” as an example of a project allegedly inspired by her work without acknowledgment. Her frustration extends beyond music, as she described broader issues with creative ownership and industry gatekeeping.

“Industries are going bankrupt because they play gatekeeper with gates that were never theirs to keep,” she wrote. “In order for the natural flow of evolution in any industry/civilization to reach its goal & beyond, the GOD appointed superstars & game changers & leaders must take their GOD appointed seats. They must be allowed to breathe.”