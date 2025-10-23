This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 23
Oct. 23 has seen many highlights in the hip-hop and R&B scene. Miguel Jontel Pimentel, a leading figure in contemporary R&B, was born on this day in 1985. Miguel’s best-known…
Oct. 23 has seen many highlights in the hip-hop and R&B scene. Miguel Jontel Pimentel, a leading figure in contemporary R&B, was born on this day in 1985. Miguel's best-known hits include "Sure Thing" and "Adorn," which peaked at No. 11 and No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. Both tracks topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and the latter won Best R&B Song at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Miguel shares a birthday with xaviersobased, who was born in 2003. His most popular songs include "patchmade," "Need Me," and "love hate."
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several big-name industry figures released some of their most successful work on this day:
- 1962: A 12-year-old Stevie Wonder, backed by the Funk Brothers, recorded "Thank You (For Loving Me All The Way)," his first of many singles for Motown Records.
- 2001: DMX released his fourth album, The Great Depression. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his fourth project to do so. It also topped the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in December of that same year.
- 2007: Hurricane Chris released his debut album, 51/50 Ratchet, which debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart. It features his best-known hit, "A Bay Bay," which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2015: DJ Khaled released his eighth album, I Changed A Lot, with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Future, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Usher, French Montana, and other prominent artists. It peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2020: Ty Dolla $ign dropped his third album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, including collaborations with Kanye West, Big Sean, Young Thug, Future, and Quavo. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, marking his first album to debut in the U.S. top 10.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has also been marked by tragic events:
- 2005: Cam'ron was shot three times in an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C., while waiting at a red light. Despite sustaining injuries to both arms, he managed to drive himself to Howard University Hospital for treatment.
- 2007: Foxy Brown received 76 days in isolation at New York's Rikers Island jail after a scuffle with a fellow inmate. The rap diva was also verbally abusive toward corrections officers and declined to take a drug test.
Oct. 23 will be remembered as one of the most significant dates in hip-hop and R&B history. From the release of landmark albums to career-defining songs and performances, this day has featured some of the genre's most unforgettable moments.