In early October, Complex announced a partnership with Verzuz to relaunch the music battle series at ComplexCon. “Rather than talking so much, we just want to get to the action,” Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said in a joint statement.

The highly anticipated relaunch took place on Oct. 25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, marking Verzuz's return after nearly three years. The event paid tribute to Louisiana's powerful rap legacy with a showcase between two of the state's most influential labels, No Limit Records and Cash Money Records.

The lineup for No Limit consisted of Master P, Mia X, and Silkk the Shocker, emerging to run through era-defining songs including "Make Em Say Unh." Cash Money Records made its response with Juvenile, B.G., Mannie Fresh, and Birdman, engaging the crowd with rallying songs such as "400 Degreez," "Bling Bling," and "Slow Motion."

In a shocking moment, Snoop Dogg came on stage to support No Limit Records, which was the label he began working with in 1998, with Master P at the helm. He represented a significant musical history, having released at least three albums from the label: No Limit: Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told, No Limit Top Dogg, and Tha Last Meal.

Snoop rejuvenated a fun-filled atmosphere by performing C-Murder's classic “Down 4 My N***z” to a roaring ovation by attendees. The performance demonstrated Snoop's unspecified and ever-imposing nexus to No Limit and hip-hop culture as a whole.