ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Snoop Dogg Shows Up Unexpectedly at No Limit vs. Cash Money Verzuz Battle

In early October, Complex announced a partnership with Verzuz to relaunch the music battle series at ComplexCon. “Rather than talking so much, we just want to get to the action,”…

Jennifer Eggleston
Snoop Dogg performs during the AFL Grand Final match between Geelong Cats and Brisbane Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Darrian Traynor via Getty Images

In early October, Complex announced a partnership with Verzuz to relaunch the music battle series at ComplexCon. “Rather than talking so much, we just want to get to the action,” Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said in a joint statement.

The highly anticipated relaunch took place on Oct. 25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, marking Verzuz's return after nearly three years. The event paid tribute to Louisiana's powerful rap legacy with a showcase between two of the state's most influential labels, No Limit Records and Cash Money Records.

The lineup for No Limit consisted of Master P, Mia X, and Silkk the Shocker, emerging to run through era-defining songs including "Make Em Say Unh." Cash Money Records made its response with Juvenile, B.G., Mannie Fresh, and Birdman, engaging the crowd with rallying songs such as "400 Degreez," "Bling Bling," and "Slow Motion."

In a shocking moment, Snoop Dogg came on stage to support No Limit Records, which was the label he began working with in 1998, with Master P at the helm. He represented a significant musical history, having released at least three albums from the label: No Limit: Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told, No Limit Top Dogg, and Tha Last Meal.

Snoop rejuvenated a fun-filled atmosphere by performing C-Murder's classic “Down 4 My N***z” to a roaring ovation by attendees. The performance demonstrated Snoop's unspecified and ever-imposing nexus to No Limit and hip-hop culture as a whole. 

Verzuz originally debuted as a social media program in dialogue model form in March 2020 by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a cultural phenomenon that launched epic battles of various music acts against each other in a friendly manner. The series, which resumed at ComplexCon this year, was the first significant live show since Triller Network acquired Verzuz and the first major return after previous exhibitions of Cypress Hill, Onyx, Omarion, and Mario.

Snoop DoggTimbaland
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 28Bianca Barratt
Recording artists Eminem (L) and Rihanna perform onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicEminem & Rihanna’s ‘The Monster’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views ClubSheena Suhr
Post Malone Challenges Injured Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 2026 Amid Celebrity Wrestling Surge
MusicPost Malone Challenges Injured Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 2026 Amid Celebrity Wrestling SurgeSheena Suhr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect