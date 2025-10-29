The BLK LT$ Releases ‘Honey: The BLK LT$ Meets The Killa Beez’ Under RZA’s 36 Chambers Imprint

The BLK LT$ has released the album Honey: The BLK LT$ Meets The Killa Beez on RZA's 36 Chambers imprint. The 13-track effort takes classic Wu-Tang Clan songs and frames them in a new female light, blending soul-infused production with hip-hop and R&B with modern textures.

The album features highlights that include "DAMAGE" and "NTFW," honoring Wu-Tang's legacy while showing LT$'s lyricism and genre-defying artistry. LT$ recreated the Shaolin aesthetic through storytelling, nostalgia, and innovation.

“This project is a love letter to one of my favorite groups of all time, the Wu-Tang Clan,” The BLK LT$ said, according to Revolt.tv. “During the pandemic, I needed something to re-ignite my creativity, so I began reinterpreting some of their classic tracks from a female perspective. I started working on it with my production partner, Yonatan Watts, just for fun, but it soon evolved into something much bigger.”

Hailing from Toronto and now based in Atlanta, LT$ has built a reputation producing for major artists including Drake and Future. Her independent releases, such as the 2019 single “The River,” have garnered over 1.6 million streams, marking her as one of the most versatile emerging voices in contemporary hip-hop and R&B.

“I've been counted out so many times by, but I realize it was to reach this moment because it changed everything,” The BLK LT$ shared ahead of the project's release. “[RZA] is not only the executive producer of this album, but one of the realest people in this industry.”

RZA's role was instrumental, recognizing LT$'s talent and signing her as the third artist on his 36 Chambers roster. The album's visuals, from reimagining "All I Need" to portraying LT$ as a queen bee, have already garnered attention throughout the media.