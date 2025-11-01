This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 1

Nov. 1 is a day to remember for many music enthusiasts. It marks the start of National Hip-Hop History Month, honoring the genre's lasting influence on culture and its contributions to the industry. Follow along to explore more significant events linked to this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 1 was a good-charm day for these seasoned and new-generation artists releasing breakthrough hits:

Rod Wave announced his arrival by releasing his debut album, Ghetto Gospel. The Platinum-certified album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. 2024: Lil Uzi Vert released his fourth studio album, Eternal Atake 2. It earned the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Cultural Milestones

This date marked the achievement of several cultural milestones:

The Recording Industry Association of America certified Gold "The Love Movement" by A Tribe Called Quest, a month after its release. 1999: The Canadian Association of Broadcasters inducted Celine Dion into the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame, recognizing her outstanding achievement and contribution to the industry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 1 witnessed a few standout performances from new and seasoned music artists:

Gladys Knight & the Pips delivered a soulful performance of their best hits aboard the Navy aircraft carrier USS Ranger. 2023: English singer and songwriter Arlo Parks performed a full set at the Tiny Desk Concert. She sang her popular songs, including "Pegasus," "Eugene," and "Blades."

Industry Changes and Challenges

On Nov. 1, the hip-hop and R&B scene had its highs and lows:

Shakir Steward of Def Jam Recordings died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, aged 34. 2008: Nathaniel Mayer died aged 64 after experiencing a series of strokes.

Nathaniel Mayer died aged 64 after experiencing a series of strokes. 2022: Takeoff of Migos hip-hop group was fatally shot and killed by a stray bullet outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.