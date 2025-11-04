Wale Teams With Odeal on ‘City on Fire’ Single Before Album Release

Wale has unleashed his new hit single, "City on Fire," where the tenderness of the track juxtaposes itself against a staccato, tightly produced infusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and hip-hop that marries his own introspective storytelling with Odeal's powerful counterpoint vocals. It stands as a cross-cultural collaboration in which Wale's reflective rap meets Odeal's R&B, with Pidgin English in the second verse to capture turmoil and vulnerability.

Following the release of "Mirrorronnabenz" with BNYX, "City on Fire" continues Wale's transparent lead-up to his upcoming album, Everything Is a Lot. Track 13 on the project, "City on Fire," dropped on Oct. 31 via Def Jam and serves as the final single before the album arrives on Nov. 14. The song is available now on all streaming platforms, and fans can follow EIA updates through Wale's Instagram.

In a symbolic preview of their creative chemistry, Wale performed "City on Fire" live at Odeal's D.C. show at the 930 Club, right after delivering his breakout hit "Lotus Flower Bomb." The performance underscored a strong artistic connection between the two and signaled a new, globally minded phase in Wale's career.

That growth will culminate on Nov. 14 when Wale takes the stage at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., for a one-night-only homecoming concert celebrating the album's release. This occasion represents a cultural and personal milestone for this artist, offering a powerful glimpse into Wale's sustained, transformative artistic vision and how he plays a role in connecting the broader hip-hop global scene. Tickets are on sale via Wale's official site.