Playboi Carti Unveils NBA Jersey Collection With Mitchell & Ness for November 6 Release

Jennifer Eggleston
Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Playboi Carti has teamed up with Mitchell & Ness for a new NBA League Collection that merges basketball nostalgia with his bold, avant-garde aesthetic. The collaboration reimagines classic team jerseys through the lens of Carti's Opium and Young Vamp Life brands and launches Nov. 6 across Fanatics, Complex, Mitchell & Ness, and the Complex app.

The seven-item capsule captures Carti's exuberant identity, all while upholding the heritage of Mitchell & Ness's construction. One of its highlights features a revamped 76ers jersey that modernizes a tradition while capturing the same sports narrative. 

As fashion, music, and sports intersect, the collection simulates Carti's exploration into that cultural sphere. Additionally, it builds on Fanatics and Complex's growing portfolio of collaborations to merge sports merchandise with contemporary pop culture.

Fanatics is a global leader in digital sports commerce and is a continued theme of expansion through significant cross-industry partnerships. The company recently launched an NBA season collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and announced plans to grow Fanatics Fest 2026 at New York City's Javits Center. Mitchell & Ness, now part of the Fanatics family, maintains its reputation for timeless, artist-driven jersey designs.

The collection coincides with Playboi Carti's Antagonist 2.0 Tour, which continues through December with stops in Boston, Brooklyn, and Newark before wrapping up at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. The release complements his ongoing tour momentum and Opium's rising visibility in global fashion and music circles.

Mitchell & Ness's collaborations are extensive, including a new snapback collection with Billie Eilish that costs $60 and is decorated in NBA logos. The latest output from Playboi Carti clearly maintains the practice of brandishing basketball iconography in the realm of high fashion.

With the recent release on Nov. 6, Carti continues to solidify himself as not only a Billboard-charting artist but also a tastemaker who is playing with the ways we think about the intersection of streetwear and sport.

Mitchell & NessPlayboi Carti
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
