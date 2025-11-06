Burna Boy Teams Up With Mick Jagger in Afrobeats-Rock Fusion

Burna Boy has revealed new details about his collaboration with rock legend Mick Jagger on the track “Empty Chairs,” featured on his upcoming album No Sign of Weakness. The Afrobeats star discussed the partnership during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he also spoke about his new spiritual path and how the unlikely connection came to life.

Burna Boy credited supermodel Naomi Campbell for introducing him to the Rolling Stones frontman, describing her as the catalyst behind the project. “Burna Boy shared that Campbell played a key role in connecting him with the Rolling Stones frontman. ‘It is actually crazy because it was initiated by Naomi Campbell. She made it happen,' Burna Boy said with a smile. ‘Next thing I saw, I was talking with Mick Jagger. It was like we knew each other for like forever.'”

"Empty Chairs," as described, blends Burna Boy's trademark Afrobeats sound with a classic rock influence from Jagger, with a "symbolic connection across eras and cultures." Fans on social media have hailed it as a "fusion of legends," while Campbell received mention for her longstanding support of African artists and the subsequent Afrobeats movement worldwide.

Public response has shown us how far Burna Boy's artistry has spread, as he works with more international heavyweights across genres. The partnership with Jagger is part of his efforts to push Afrobeats' global reach while honoring its legitimate roots.