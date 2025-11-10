Meek Mill to Perform Hometown Show at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Dec. 5

Meek Mill is returning home for a one-night-only performance at Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena on Dec. 5. Tickets are already on sale through Ticketmaster and Live Nation. The event celebrates his career and his connection to the city, marking his first performance at the venue since his 10th-anniversary Dreams and Nightmares concert in November 2022, when it was still known as Wells Fargo Center.

Meek Mill (born Robert Williams) is a native of South Philadelphia who gained notoriety in the early 2010s for tracks like "Ima Boss," "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)," "All Eyes on You," and "Going Bad." Meek Mill is a GRAMMY-nominated recording artist, businessman, and criminal justice reform advocate. He owns Dream Chasers Records, is a co-owner of Lids, and is co-chair of the Reform Alliance, co-founded with Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, and others, including Robert Kraft, Robert F. Smith, Clara Wu Tsai, Laura Arnold, Michael Novogratz, and Van Jones.

Though he hasn't released a solo album since Expensive Pain in 2021, Mill has remained active with collaborations such as 2023's Too Good To Be True with Rick Ross, the 2024 Heathenism EP on Dream Chasers, and a 2025 single with Rick Ross and G-Herbo.

This show will be Mill's first hometown appearance since headlining the Roots Picnic in June 2025. The concert will feature a collaborative set with Meek Mill performing alongside unnamed friends, creating a special, guest-filled celebration. The lineup of special guests has not been announced, but surprises are expected closer to the event.