This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 10
On Nov. 10, 1971, Christopher "Big Pun" Rios was born in New York City. He started writing songs when he was only a teen, but his career didn't take off until 1995, when he crossed paths with Fat Joe. Together, they formed Terror Squad, which also included Armageddon and Triple Seis. Terror Squad: The Album, the group's debut, produced hits such as "Whatcha Gon Do?" and "In for Life.” Read on to learn about more historical events from Nov. 10, including hip-hop and R&B album releases and shows.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Nov. 10 has been the release date of several groundbreaking albums:
- 2009: Wale dropped Attention Deficit, his debut studio album, via Allido Records and Interscope Records. The project debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 chart. Some of its top-performing singles are "Beautiful Bliss" and "Chillin." The latter, which featured Lady Gaga, became his first Billboard Hot 100 entry.
- 2014: Big K.R.I.T. launched his second album, Cadillactica, which featured contributions from Wiz Khalifa, Lupe Fiasco, and Rico Love. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and received many positive reviews from critics, thanks to its great production and cohesiveness.
- 2023: Chris Brown released 11:11, which debuted at No. 1 and No. 9 on the Top R&B Albums chart and Billboard 200 chart, respectively. One of the album's top singles was "Sensational," which featured vocals from Lojay and Davido. Brown released the deluxe version of "11:11" in 2024, which included more than 10 additional songs. The album won him a GRAMMY for the Best R&B Album in February 2025.
- 2023: Kodak Black dropped When I Was Dead, his 19-track album that reached No. 74 on the Billboard 200. Popular tracks from this project included "Lemme See," "Hope You Know," and "Came Thru Flushin'."
Cultural Milestones
These are some of the unforgettable cultural moments that Nov. 10 has marked:
- 2003: Beyoncé lit up the stage at the Wembley Arena in London while on her Dangerously in Love Tour. It included nine concerts that saw her perform tracks from her debut album of the same name.
- 2015: Kendrick Lamar concluded his Kunta's Groove Sessions Tour with an exhilarating performance at Fox Theater in Oakland, California. The tour promoted Lamar's third studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly, which included tracks such as "Wesley's Theory" and "King Kunta."
Industry Changes and Challenges
Here are a few notable industry changes from Nov. 10:
- 2006: Gerald Levert, who was known for hits such as "Thinkin' Bout It," passed away at 40. Although some reports cited a heart attack as his cause of death, an autopsy later revealed that it was caused by a fatal mix of medications, including prescription drugs.
- 2020: DJ Spinbad, born Chris Sullivan, died at 46. While alive, he gained a reputation for creating innovative mixtapes that blended multiple genres and delivered high-energy experiences. With his exceptional DJing skills, DJ Spinbad also inspired other artists, such as A-Trak and DJ Yoda.
Nov. 10 has certainly played a big role in transforming the hip-hop and R&B industry. This date has hosted the release of Top 10 albums, such as Chris Brown's 11:11. Unfortunately, it has also seen the deaths of various artists.