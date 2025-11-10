This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 10

On Nov. 10, 1971, Christopher "Big Pun" Rios was born in New York City. He started writing songs when he was only a teen, but his career didn't take off until 1995, when he crossed paths with Fat Joe. Together, they formed Terror Squad, which also included Armageddon and Triple Seis. Terror Squad: The Album, the group's debut, produced hits such as "Whatcha Gon Do?" and "In for Life.” Read on to learn about more historical events from Nov. 10, including hip-hop and R&B album releases and shows.