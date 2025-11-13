Questlove Teases Unreleased Music From Late Neo-Soul Icon D’Angelo

During the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 8, Questlove sparked excitement among D'Angelo fans by teasing the possible release of the late artist's unreleased material. “You'll see soon,” Questlove told entertainment reporter Courtney Tezeno with a grin when asked about D'Angelo's unreleased tracks. “It's always the sound of yesterday, but for the future. This record is no different.”

D'Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, passed away in New York City on Oct. 14 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51. Over his celebrated career, he earned four Grammy Awards and fourteen nominations, releasing three acclaimed albums — Brown Sugar, Voodoo, and Black Messiah. His soulful hits such as “Lady,” “Cruisin',” and “Really Love” remain staples of modern R&B and neo-soul.

Earlier this year, D'Angelo appeared in Questlove's Sly Lives! documentary, featured in an Instagram reel where he reflected on the parallels between his career and Sly Stone's creative journey. The film, directed by Questlove, draws inspiration from his Oscar-winning Summer of Soul project. “Sly is the first music I ever heard in my life,” he shared. “My parents constantly played it since I was one or two years old. His music is in my DNA. I wanted to tell the story of why innovators — the gods we hold up in the light — sometimes self-sabotage. It's about their human side, and how often we're not allowed to be seen as human.”