ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win Cardi B Tickets and More at Verizon Wireless This Saturday!

Foxy 99 and Verizon Wireless are teaming up to give you a shot at some HUGE prize fun this Saturday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Just visit…

Beasley Media Group Editoral
verizon

Foxy 99 and Verizon Wireless are teaming up to give you a shot at some HUGE prize fun this Saturday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Just visit Verizon Wireless at 1956 Skibo Road, where Babydoll and the team will be hanging out with the awesome team from Verizon! You'll get a firsthand look at the incredible Galaxy S25 with Galaxy AI and more!

Enter to win one of two prize packs at Verizon Wireless at 1956 Skibo Road (must be present at location to enter - HIT THE SMALL I'M HERE BUTTON TO CONFIRM LOCATION!), featuring:

Prize 1 – Little Miss Drama Prize Pack
• 4 Tickets to Cardi B, Little Miss Drama Tour, Saturday, April 11, 2026 – Lenovo Center Raleigh
• $450 in Cardi Cash for gas money, dinner and hotel

Prize 2 – Stockpiling Your Stocking
Giving you all the gifts to put under your family tree this Christmas
• 2 Tickets to Cardi B, Little Miss Drama Tour, Saturday, April 11, 2026 – Lenovo Center Raleigh
• AirPods
• Quest 3S 128 GB VR headset
• $125 Walmart gift card

cardi b
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Related Stories
90 Days No Payment For Qualified Buyers!
Foxy9990 Days No Payment For Qualified Buyers!Alex Cauthren
Jeezy performs in concert at Old National Centre on July 5, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Foxy99Jeezy Makes Hip-Hop History with a Record-Breaking Orchestra in Las VegasKayla Morgan
Dr. Darrius poses for a photo.
Foxy99Detroit Radio Icon Dr. Darrius on Legacy, 313 Day, and Community Impact — InterviewErin Cline
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect