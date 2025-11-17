Metro Boomin’s ‘Take Me Thru Dere’ Hits Number One on Multiple Charts

Metro Boomin and host DJ Spinz present their new project, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa, which to date has amassed 177 million total streams and 119,000 album-equivalent units sold.

The album debuted in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200 and reached the Top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, indicating strong mainstream and genre-specific reception.

Accompanying the release is a cinematic video for the track "Loose Screws," featuring artists Skooly, Shad Da God, and DJ Spinz, directed by Hidji World. The visuals lean into Atlanta-flavored imagery, including scenes that reflect the lyrics, a large American flag backdrop, and Shad Da God atop a giant $100 bill.

The lead single, "Take Me Thru Dere," featuring Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece, and DJ Spinz, has generated nearly 9 million YouTube views, over 60.5 million global streams, and more than 1 million TikTok videos. The single also spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Take Me Thru Dere" rose to No. 1 on the Shazam US 200 Hip-Hop/Rap chart and multiple city-specific Shazam charts, claimed the top spot on the TikTok Viral 50 and TikTok US Top 50.

The project as a whole is conceptualized as a love letter for the Atlanta rap scene, melding classic trap vibes with modern sound to pay tribute to legends and develop rising talent. It represents a love letter to the golden era of Atlanta hip-hop — with the likes of established talents such as 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Roscoe Dash, T.I., Travis Porter, Quavo, Young Dro, and Young Thug — while also featuring a nod to female rising stars such as BunnaB and YK Niece.