ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Metro Boomin’s ‘Take Me Thru Dere’ Hits Number One on Multiple Charts

Metro Boomin and host DJ Spinz present their new project, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa, which to date has amassed 177 million total streams and 119,000 album-equivalent units sold….

Jennifer Eggleston
Metro Boomin attends the 2025 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Daikin Park on February 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas.
Marcus Ingram / Stringer via Getty Images

Metro Boomin and host DJ Spinz present their new project, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa, which to date has amassed 177 million total streams and 119,000 album-equivalent units sold.

The album debuted in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200 and reached the Top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, indicating strong mainstream and genre-specific reception.

Accompanying the release is a cinematic video for the track "Loose Screws," featuring artists Skooly, Shad Da God, and DJ Spinz, directed by Hidji World. The visuals lean into Atlanta-flavored imagery, including scenes that reflect the lyrics, a large American flag backdrop, and Shad Da God atop a giant $100 bill.

The lead single, "Take Me Thru Dere," featuring Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece, and DJ Spinz, has generated nearly 9 million YouTube views, over 60.5 million global streams, and more than 1 million TikTok videos. The single also spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Take Me Thru Dere" rose to No. 1 on the Shazam US 200 Hip-Hop/Rap chart and multiple city-specific Shazam charts, claimed the top spot on the TikTok Viral 50 and TikTok US Top 50.

The project as a whole is conceptualized as a love letter for the Atlanta rap scene, melding classic trap vibes with modern sound to pay tribute to legends and develop rising talent. It represents a love letter to the golden era of Atlanta hip-hop — with the likes of established talents such as 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Roscoe Dash, T.I., Travis Porter, Quavo, Young Dro, and Young Thug — while also featuring a nod to female rising stars such as BunnaB and YK Niece.

Together, the video and the project operate as a tribute to Atlanta's rap heritage, merging nostalgic trap elements with modern collaborations and capturing a dynamic cross-platform momentum across streaming, social media, and video.

DJ SpinzMetro Boomin
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
MusicThe Weeknd Donates $350K for Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa Relief through XO Humanitarian FundMelissa Lianne
(L-R) Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris, and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MusicBoyz II Men, New Edition, Toni Braxton to Launch 30-City Tour in 2026Jennifer Eggleston
Coco Jones attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicCoco Jones Releases Holiday Single ‘Skip My House’ Focused on Gratitude Over GiftsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect