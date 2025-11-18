21 Savage and Marley Family Launch Matched Donation Drive for Jamaica Hurricane Victims

21 Savage, along with his Leading by Example Foundation and the Bob & Rita Marley Foundation, has started a disaster relief effort in Jamaica with his brother and sister, Cedella and Rohan Marley. The campaign is called "One Love, One Heart, One Voice" and includes immediate support and long-term assistance for communities affected by Hurricane Melissa.

As part of the campaign, there will also be a 48-hour Emergency Match Campaign so that every dollar contributed will be matched by Leading by Example Foundation, doubling the impact of each contribution. Donations are tax-deductible, with all proceeds directed to emergency response and recovery efforts.

“I was in Jamaica visiting my family just before the hurricane,” 21 Savage shared. “Seeing the strength of the people and now the devastation they're facing made me want to do something right away.”

The campaign seeks to offer shelter, food, clean water, and rebuilding supplies, meeting both immediate needs and promoting a sustainable recovery. The Bob & Rita Marley Foundation uses local infrastructure and relationships to deliver aid to the impacted areas quickly and effectively.

“Every donation will be matched to ensure immediate and long-term relief reaches those who need it most,” a representative from the foundation added.

In collaboration with Food For The Poor Jamaica and Global Empowerment Mission, the campaign mobilizes a wide network of partners to coordinate on-the-ground aid distribution, especially in rural regions where families were displaced and access to essentials was severely disrupted by Hurricane Melissa.