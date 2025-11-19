This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 19

On Nov. 19, Kanye West canceled his shows due to exhaustion, and Michael Jackson faced charges for sexual abuse allegations. This date also marked new album releases and several cultural milestones. Check out these other notable moments that occurred on this date throughout hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On Nov. 19, new albums and singles have soared the charts and hit the stores:

1991: Tevin Campbell released his debut album, T.E.V.I.N. The album produced two No. 1 singles and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1991: Tone Loc released his second album, Cool Hand Loc. It received positive reviews for its seductive lyricism and slow-rolling delivery.

1996: Foxy Brown released her debut album, Ill Na Na. The album peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and produced the hit single "I'll Be," featuring Jay-Z.

1996: Mobb Deep released Hell on Earth, their third studio album. It sat atop the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

2002: Ja Rule released The Last Temptation, his fourth studio album. It featured the singles "Mesmerize" and "Thug Loving" and charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

2002: Talib Kweli released his critically acclaimed debut album, Quality. It logged at No. 6 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Talib Kweli released his critically acclaimed debut album, Quality. It logged at No. 6 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. 2012: Rihanna released her seventh studio album, Unapologetic. The album featured the singles "Stay" and "Diamonds," which propelled it to the top spot on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 19 has seen top hip-hop and R&B acts accomplish various cultural milestones:

2017: Bruno Mars won Artist of the Year at the 45th American Music Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

2018: Snoop Dogg received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a funny twist of events, he thanked himself when delivering his acceptance speech.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, hip-hop and R&B luminaries have stepped on stage, delivering memorable performances:

2018: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony delivered a lively performance of their most popular singles at Scout Bar in Clear Lake, Houston.

2024: Mariah Carey excited fans when she performed her Christmas Time show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Controversies, an untimely death, and legal issues also made the headlines on this date:

1990: The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences revoked Milli Vanilli's GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist after discovering the R&B duo did not actually sing on their album.

1998: New Ark sued Lauryn Hill over production credits for her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

2002: Michael Jackson shocked his fans by dangling his son over a hotel balcony.

2003: The Santa Barbara Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Michael Jackson following child molestation allegations.

2016: Kanye West performed three songs during his Saint Pablo Tour in Sacramento. However, he diverted the performance into a 17-minute rant before leaving the stage and canceling further shows.

Kanye West performed three songs during his Saint Pablo Tour in Sacramento. However, he diverted the performance into a 17-minute rant before leaving the stage and canceling further shows. 2024: Underground West Coast rapper Saafir died from septic shock and other health issues at the age of 54.