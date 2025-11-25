Meek Mill Calls for Real Rap, Over ‘Bubble Gum Rap’

Meek Mill hopped on X this week with a familiar mix of confidence and honesty, and this time he was talking about one thing he takes seriously: the kind of rap he actually enjoys. Instead of sugary songs made just to sound catchy, Meek says he needs something that hits deeper when he presses play.

On Monday (November 24), the Philly rapper let the world know exactly what he meant.

"That bubble gum rap s--- not gone work when that organic shit hit them streets!" he wrote. "If your song has no meaning we not listening, f--- that marketing budget lol."

Not a Fan of the Fluff

While he never calls out specific artists, Meek’s idea of “bubble gum rap” pretty clearly points to upbeat, radio ready tracks that lean more pop than punch. It is pretty far from the energy fans expect from the Dreams and Nightmares spitter, who built his name on raw storytelling rather than quick hits.

And if there is one thing Meek is known for besides music, it is firing off thoughts on social media that get people talking.

Meek Being Me on X

Earlier this month, he surprised fans with a confession from his love life playbook.

"Some days I want 2 girlfriends walking around my house?" he wrote, before following it up with a simple question: "Am I wrong?"

That was just one moment from his recent streak of free-flowing posts. He also turned to his followers for advice on something a little more serious: navigating firearm licenses across the country.

"Just thinking about how the cops blitz me for a firearm," Mill wrote earlier this month. "I got firearm license in like 40+ states ... I also be with people that's license to carry in nyc ... somebody help me get my license in all states so I can remove that stuff from even chasing me to mess my life up."

A Run In Behind the Concern

His comments seemed to point back to an incident on November 1, when he told fans he had been detained by New York City police outside a nightclub. The situation was later cleared, but it clearly stuck with him.