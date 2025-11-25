The Weeknd’s Tour Crosses $1 Billion Mark, Sets Record for Male Solo Artist

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour has officially surpassed $1 billion in gross, becoming the highest-earning tour ever by a male artist and cementing Abel Tesfaye's position among the top global touring acts. Live Nation confirmed the milestone, noting the tour's sustained worldwide demand and its massive production design, which includes one of the largest traveling LED stages in recent years. The four-year global trek has sold 7.5 million tickets across 153 shows since launching in 2022, with newly announced 2026 dates set for North America, South America, Europe, and the UK.

Industry leaders praised the achievement. "The Weeknd continues to redefine what it means to be a global touring artist," said Omar Al-joulani, Live Nation's president of touring, in a statement. "Crossing the billion-dollar mark is a testament to his staying power and the incredible demand for his live show. Year after year, he sells out stadiums around the world, and the After Hours 'Til Dawn Tour now stands as one of the biggest of all time — a true reflection of his artistry and impact."

"Very few artists reach this level of global touring success," said CAA's head of global touring, Darryl Eaton. "It's truly rarefied air, and being part of the team supporting Abel's ascent to this milestone is one of the proudest moments of my career."

With this benchmark, The Weeknd is now behind only Coldplay and Taylor Swift in all-time tour grosses and is leading all male solo artists. The accomplishment strengthens his worldwide impact and could influence future touring for long, multi-continent runs. The cultural reach of the tour is also heightened by a setlist of 37 songs that include fan favorites "Blinding Lights," "Starboy," "Save Your Tears," and "Can't Feel My Face," as well as new material from Hurry Up Tomorrow, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.