This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 28

On Nov. 28, Mic Geronimo released his debut album, Whitney Houston topped the global charts, and Kanye West paid tribute to a longtime friend. These and other significant events from Nov. 28 in hip-hop and R&B history are detailed below.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 28 marked the release of groundbreaking albums:

1995: Mic Geronimo released his debut studio album, The Natural. It spawned the singles "Sh**'s Real," "Wherever You Are," and "The Natural," and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

Mic Geronimo released his debut studio album, The Natural. It spawned the singles "Sh**'s Real," "Wherever You Are," and "The Natural," and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. 2000: Rawkus Records issued Lyricist Lounge 2, the record label's fourth compilation album. It featured top guns, such as Notorious B.I.G., Nate Dogg, Redman, and Ghostface Killah.

Rawkus Records issued Lyricist Lounge 2, the record label's fourth compilation album. It featured top guns, such as Notorious B.I.G., Nate Dogg, Redman, and Ghostface Killah. 2000: Master P released his ninth album, Ghetto Postage. The album featured top artists, such as Snoop Dogg and Silkk the Shocker, and logged at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Master P released his ninth album, Ghetto Postage. The album featured top artists, such as Snoop Dogg and Silkk the Shocker, and logged at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 chart. 2006: After several years of waiting, Clipse released their second album, Hell Hath No Fury. The album logged at No. 2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

After several years of waiting, Clipse released their second album, Hell Hath No Fury. The album logged at No. 2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 14 on the Billboard 200. 2006: Ying Yang Twins brought the Southern vibe to hip-hop with the release of their fifth studio album, Chemically Imbalanced. It topped the Billboard Independent Albums chart and shipped over 36,000 copies within its first week.

Ying Yang Twins brought the Southern vibe to hip-hop with the release of their fifth studio album, Chemically Imbalanced. It topped the Billboard Independent Albums chart and shipped over 36,000 copies within its first week. 2014: B.o.B. dropped his mixtape, New Black. This politically charged compilation featured singles such as "Generation Lost" and "Dr. Aden."

Cultural Milestones

Unforgettable cultural moments and milestones that occurred on Nov. 28:

1992: Two weeks after its chart debut, Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also became a global success, reaching the top spot in 34 countries.

Two weeks after its chart debut, Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also became a global success, reaching the top spot in 34 countries. 2017: The Recording Academy nominated Bruno Mars for six GRAMMY Awards. In January of the following year, at the official ceremony, he went on to win all six awards.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The following are notable recordings and performances associated with this date:

2015: A$AP Mob previewed the single "Yamborghini High," featuring Juicy J, at the Clockenflap Music and Arts Festival in Hong Kong.

A$AP Mob previewed the single "Yamborghini High," featuring Juicy J, at the Clockenflap Music and Arts Festival in Hong Kong. 2021: Kanye West performed a soulful rendition of Adele's single "Easy On Me" at a Sunday service as a tribute to his longtime friend, Virgil Abloh.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From legal issues to prominent deaths, the industry faced numerous changes and challenges on this date:

1971: Papa George Lightfoot of the "Jump the Boogie" single died of respiratory failure, aged 47.

Papa George Lightfoot of the "Jump the Boogie" single died of respiratory failure, aged 47. 2001: Aretha Franklin sued Star Magazine for defamation over a published article titled, "Aretha Franklin Drinking Herself into the Grave." She demanded $50 million in damages.

Aretha Franklin sued Star Magazine for defamation over a published article titled, "Aretha Franklin Drinking Herself into the Grave." She demanded $50 million in damages. 2007: Kanye West settled a copyright dispute with Evel Knievel over the depiction of the stuntman in West's "Touch The Sky" music video. Knievel claimed that West tarnished his reputation with the video's vulgar, sexual nature.

Kanye West settled a copyright dispute with Evel Knievel over the depiction of the stuntman in West's "Touch The Sky" music video. Knievel claimed that West tarnished his reputation with the video's vulgar, sexual nature. 2021: The hip-hop industry lost Virgil Abloh, a renowned rap DJ, creative director, and fashion designer. He died of cancer at age 41.