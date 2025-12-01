Burger King Heads to Bikini Bottom for New SpongeBob Movie Collab Meal

Prepare for a splash! Burger King is diving into the world of SpongeBob SquarePants with a new menu to go along with the upcoming film "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants."

The meal is set to release December 2, with the film set to release on December 19.

Heading the under-the-sea menu is the Krabby Whopper. Think of a burger with a special square bun and a juicy quarter-pound patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo, and ketchup. Not to be outdone, Mr. Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots, Patrick's Star-berry Shortcake Pie, and the refreshing Pirate's Frozen Pineapple Float are also featured.

"At Burger King we do partnerships that are fun for the whole family and Oh Jellyfish! Arghh we ready for SpongeBob this month!" said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. "This latest partnership with The SpongeBob Movie might just be our most exciting menu yet, with four delicious menu innovations, one-of-a-kind kids toys, and exclusive packaging including two special edition BK crowns."

People can enjoy these delicious items on their own or opt for the Bikini Bottom bundle for $14.99, which includes all the main bites in special SpongeBob packaging. Kids' meals come with a pineapple-shaped box, paired with a collectible toy and a SpongeBob crown.

With themed packaging and ads splashing across TV, streaming, and social networks, the marketing campaign is hard to miss. Burger King's interactive app will feature related content, along with hands-on activities.