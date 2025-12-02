Foxy Fam — let’s show up BIG for our troops! We’re teaming up with Leonard Truck Outfitters and the USO to *Fill the Trailer for the Troops!* Bring non-perishable food items to either Leonard Truck Outfitters location all week long.

Then join us on **Saturday, December 13th from 11 am to 1 pm** at the Raeford Rd. location as we send everything collected back out into our community. Let’s take care of the people who take care of us. Click here to learn more.