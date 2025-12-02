ContestsEvents
Fill The Trailer For The Troops

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Leonard Truck Accessories
Foxy Fam — let’s show up BIG for our troops! We’re teaming up with Leonard Truck Outfitters and the USO to *Fill the Trailer for the Troops!* Bring non-perishable food items to either Leonard Truck Outfitters location all week long.

📍 6324 Raeford Rd
📍 4009 Bragg Blvd

Then join us on **Saturday, December 13th from 11 am to 1 pm** at the Raeford Rd. location as we send everything collected back out into our community. Let’s take care of the people who take care of us. Click here to learn more.

Leonard Truck Accessories
