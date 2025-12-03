A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Releases ‘Part of Me’ Video, Sets December Tour Start

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has released the official music video for "Part of Me," directed by Kid Art and filmed in New York City. The video, available online, captures the somber, intellectual qualities of this track by incorporating stills from films to convey how listeners might feel.

A Boogie has been praised by critics, including NME and VIBE, for incorporating a personal element into the song, its reflective tone, and its artistic innovation, 10+ years after entering the industry. The new visual for the song taps into these ideas through dark imagery that highlights the vulnerability expressed in the music from the perspective of a male artist.

Since debuting in October, "Part of Me" has charted on the Billboard Hot 100, the Rhythmic chart, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. The track has also gained international traction with additional chart activity in Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. This is A Boogie's first single as a solo artist, and it features production from Joshua Moreau, Abstrakt, and Luca Beats. The song interpolates Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together," giving it a recognizable melody over a more contemporary R&B-influenced base.