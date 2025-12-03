A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Releases ‘Part of Me’ Video, Sets December Tour Start

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has released the official music video for "Part of Me," directed by Kid Art and filmed in New York City. The video, available online, captures the somber, intellectual qualities of this track by incorporating stills from films to convey how listeners might feel.

A Boogie has been praised by critics, including NME and VIBE, for incorporating a personal element into the song, its reflective tone, and its artistic innovation, 10+ years after entering the industry. The new visual for the song taps into these ideas through dark imagery that highlights the vulnerability expressed in the music from the perspective of a male artist.

Since debuting in October, "Part of Me" has charted on the Billboard Hot 100, the Rhythmic chart, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. The track has also gained international traction with additional chart activity in Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. This is A Boogie's first single as a solo artist, and it features production from Joshua Moreau, Abstrakt, and Luca Beats. The song interpolates Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together," giving it a recognizable melody over a more contemporary R&B-influenced base.

To mark the song's growing success, A Boogie has announced a new headline tour beginning Dec. 12 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The initial date signals the start of a larger run, with more shows to be announced for 2026 as momentum around the single continues to build.

