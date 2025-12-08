Disclosure Teams With Leon Thomas for New Single ‘Deeper’

Multi-platinum duo Disclosure dropped their new single "Deeper" on Wednesday, in collaboration with R&B star Leon Thomas. The track arrived via Disorder and Capitol Records after both acts secured nominations at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards.

Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence worked with Thomas to blend house music with R&B vocals. The song brings together their melodic production style with a vocal performance from the artist who snagged six nominations at the 2026 GRAMMYs. Those nods include Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for MUTT, Billboard's No. 1 R&B album of 2024.

"'Deeper' with the great Leon Thomas. Wow what a year this man has had and rightfully so. So gassed to have him on this one- we reached out after we heard 'Mutt' and were delighted to find out he was a mutual fan of ours," said Disclosure, per AntiMusic.

The duo explained they knew his voice would fit the beat. They wrote the whole song in an afternoon in Los Angeles with Thomas and Blake Slatkin, the GRAMMY-winning producer known for his work with Charli xcx and Sam Smith.

"Fun fact, the beat was named 'Aquatic' for the longest time.. guess because of the bubbly, underwater nature of the sounds used. So we just rolled with that theme for the lyrics," Disclosure said, per AntiMusic. "Leon is a beast in the studio, lyrically and production wise. It was a privilege to do this one together."