ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Disclosure Teams With Leon Thomas for New Single ‘Deeper’

Multi-platinum duo Disclosure dropped their new single “Deeper” on Wednesday, in collaboration with R&B star Leon Thomas. The track arrived via Disorder and Capitol Records after both acts secured nominations…

Melissa Lianne
A split image of Disclosure on the left and Leon Thomas on the right.
Jason Merritt via Getty Images / Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Multi-platinum duo Disclosure dropped their new single "Deeper" on Wednesday, in collaboration with R&B star Leon Thomas. The track arrived via Disorder and Capitol Records after both acts secured nominations at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards.

Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence worked with Thomas to blend house music with R&B vocals. The song brings together their melodic production style with a vocal performance from the artist who snagged six nominations at the 2026 GRAMMYs. Those nods include Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for MUTT, Billboard's No. 1 R&B album of 2024.

"'Deeper' with the great Leon Thomas. Wow what a year this man has had and rightfully so. So gassed to have him on this one- we reached out after we heard 'Mutt' and were delighted to find out he was a mutual fan of ours," said Disclosure, per AntiMusic.

The duo explained they knew his voice would fit the beat. They wrote the whole song in an afternoon in Los Angeles with Thomas and Blake Slatkin, the GRAMMY-winning producer known for his work with Charli xcx and Sam Smith.

"Fun fact, the beat was named 'Aquatic' for the longest time.. guess because of the bubbly, underwater nature of the sounds used. So we just rolled with that theme for the lyrics," Disclosure said, per AntiMusic. "Leon is a beast in the studio, lyrically and production wise. It was a privilege to do this one together."

Leon Thomas won the Best New Artist prize at the 2025 BET Awards, and Ty Dolla $ign crowned him "the new king" of R&B.

DisclosureLeon Thomas
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Post Malone attends the Coachella Republic Records Jaegermeister Party at Republic House
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 9Bianca Barratt
Roddy Ricch performs onstage at the 2019 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicRoddy Ricch’s Third Album Faces Another Delay as Pre-Save Pages VanishJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Glorilla on the left and Young Thug on the right.
MusicGloRilla and Young Thug Reconcile After Jail Call Drama, Hint at Future CollaborationJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect