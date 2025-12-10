ContestsEvents
Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams Named Co-Chairs for 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala is on the way, and some big announcements have been made. The Metropolitan Museum of Art will celebrate the 2026 exhibition, titled “Costume Art,” and the…

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Beyonce attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

The 2026 Met Gala is on the way, and some big announcements have been made. The Metropolitan Museum of Art will celebrate the 2026 exhibition, titled "Costume Art," and the co-chairs have been announced. Joining Ann Wintour will be Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Beyoncé.

This will be Beyoncé's first Met Gala appearance in 10 years, and fans are excited. Beyoncé has not walked the Met Gala steps since 2016, when she attended the "Manus x Machina" gala in her Givenchy Haute Couture. Fans are excited to see what she will bring to the famous walkway in 2026.

The Met Gala news doesn't stop there! Members of the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee will include Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, A'ja Wilson, Sam Smith, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Chloe Malle, Teyana Taylor, Yseult, and more. The two co-chairs of the committee also include Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz.

"Costume Art" will show a mixture of clothing and the body beneath. The show is curated by Andrew Bolton and will explore art ranging from the Naked Body to a Pregnant Body to an Aging Body.

“Rather than prioritizing fashion’s visuality, which often comes at the expense of the corporeal, ‘Costume Art’ privileges its materiality and the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear," said Bolton in a press release.

Every year, the Met Gala serves up some of the most iconic fashion looks in Hollywood. The official dress code for the 2026 Met Gala will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to see what some of your favorite celebrities will wear!

Randi MoultrieWriter
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
