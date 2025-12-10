ContestsEvents
Hip-Hop Superstar Lil Jon Headlining 2026 Azalea Festival in Wilmington

Grammy-winning hitmaker Lil Jon is coming to Wilmington next spring, and the North Carolina Azalea Festival says fans should get ready for a night that’s anything but calm.

Brandon Plotnick
lil jon wilmington

The festival announced that the superstar producer, rapper, and king of Crunk will headline its Thursday Night Concert during the 79th annual celebration on April 9, 2026.

Lil Jon - known worldwide for explosive anthems like “Yeah,” “Turn Down for What,” and “Get Low” - has been a defining force in hip hop and EDM for more than 20 years. His high-octane shows and culture-shifting influence have earned him a Grammy and multiple Billboard awards, cementing his place as one of music’s most recognizable voices.

He’ll take the stage at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Thursday, April 9, 2026, as part of the festival’s tradition of spotlighting major entertainers alongside community events and cultural showcases. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

If you want to be in the crowd shouting “YEAH!” with Lil Jon, tickets go on sale Friday, December 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. through the festival’s official ticketing partner: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/38997414/lil-jon-wilmington-nc-azalea-festival

Lil Jon
Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
