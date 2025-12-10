ContestsEvents
Krispy Kreme Annual ‘Day of the Dozens’ Deal

Randi Moultrie

a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is shown on May 12, 2022 in Daly City, California. .(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

.(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It's that time of year again! Krispy Kreme is celebrating the holiday season with its annual "Day of the Dozens" deal. On Friday, December 12, 2025, customers can enjoy a dozen Original Glazed for $1 when they purchase a dozen at the regular price.

That's right, snag two dozen doughnuts for a great price this holiday season. Customers can snag the deal in-store or online when they use the promo code "DOZEN."

There will be a limit of two $1 dozens for customers getting in-store and a limit of one for guests ordering pick-up or delivery. Kick off your weekend with a sweet treat and even sweeter deal.

While you're there, you can also take a look at the Kripsy Kreme x PEANUTS collection. The collection will be in-store until 12/24 this holiday season. Grab a bite of Snoopy Cookies & Kreme, a Charlie Brown Ornament, a Christmas Wreath, and a Santa Belly Doughnut.

Loading TikTok...
food newsKrispy Kreme
