A$AP Rocky Reveals January 2026 Release Date for New Album

A$AP Rocky has renewed momentum behind his long-anticipated album Don't Be Dumb, with Jan. 16, 2026, circulating as the latest targeted release date. The date gained traction after a hoodie displayed at Camp Flog Gnaw featured the numbers 01162026, a detail fans quickly connected to the project's long, trolling rollout. Rocky has since reaffirmed the album as forthcoming, intensifying speculation that the new year may finally bring the record's arrival.

The project has endured years of delays and shifting timelines, beginning with an early goal of Aug. 30, 2024. Subsequent issues, including leaks, sample-clearance complications, refunded pre-orders, and legal developments, repeatedly pushed the album back. His family obligations shifted his daily routine after the birth of his and Rihanna's third child in 2025 and the accompanying publicity surrounding such a significant event.

Rocky spoke candidly about the setbacks in a September 2025 interview with Elle, saying, “I don't want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing. We don't plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that's first.”

Interviews and recent previews suggest a thematic arc that weaves together personal reflection, social commentary, and explorations of fatherhood and fame. Early singles — “Highjack,” “Tailor Swif,” “Ruby Rosary” featuring J. Cole, and “Pray4DaGang” with KayCyy — have helped shape expectations for a project that blends introspection with Rocky's signature swagger.

The production lineup points to a diverse palette, with contributions from Tyler, the Creator; Metro Boomin; The Alchemist; Danny Elfman; Hit-Boy; and Mike Dean. The addition of J. Cole and KayCyy to the song will increase listeners' expectations that this will be one of Rocky's most diverse albums to date.