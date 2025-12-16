This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 16

On Dec. 16, 2003, Memphis Bleek released his album M.A.D.E., which scored points for its high-quality production and standout tracks. The record included contributions from Jay-Z, Nate Dogg, T.I., and other artists who helped promote the project. It entered the Top 40 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and made it to No. 5 on the magazine's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Over the years, Dec. 16 has also seen the release of other hip-hop and R&B albums, as well as impactful moments on stage and beyond.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These notable releases appeared on Dec. 16:

1997: Queen Pen released My Melody, her debut studio album. The project produced several Top 40 hits across multiple charts, including “All My Love,” featuring Eric Williams, which peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

Dec. 16 witnessed these unforgettable cultural moments:

2013: Beyoncé took her Mrs. Carter Show world tour to Toronto, Canada, where she performed at the Air Canada Centre. The tour, which spanned more than 100 shows across America, Europe, and Australasia, promoted her self-titled fifth studio album. Fans in Toronto enjoyed a setlist featuring tracks such as "Run the World (Girls)," "If I Were a Boy," and "Love on Top."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B industry has encountered a number of challenges on Dec. 16, including:

1970: George "Smitty" Smith died from a brain tumor only two days before his 31st birthday. He was the lead singer of The Manhattans, known for hits such as "I've Got Everything but You" and "There Goes a Fool."

