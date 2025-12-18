Usher Joins JayDon and Paradise on ‘Lullaby (Mega Remix)’ to Mark Generational Shift in R&B

JayDon released "Lullaby (mega remix)" on Dec. 12, featuring Usher and Paradise. The label describes this as a "torch-passing moment" in R&B.

Zoo/mega/gamma put out the track. GRAMMY-nominated producer Harv handled production, while Felisha King from Cherish wrote it.

The remix transforms the viral hit into something bigger. Usher drops a confessional verse while JayDon matches his mentor's vocal power with surprising confidence, and Paradise adds a melodic section that wasn't in the original.

"Now when I say Lullaby / It's really for, a metaphor, not literal, / Cuz I don't doze, cat nap or otherwise sleep on ya," the icon wails over Harv production.

JayDon is 18. He signed with mega, which Usher and L.A. Reid started together. Acting came first — The Lion King and The Paynes featured him in earlier years. Music became his main pursuit after that.

Six months passed between the original "Lullaby" and this remix. The ballad went viral.

The song uses 6/8 time. Falsetto control matters here, and all three singers show they can handle it.

Me My Songs & I arrived in October as JayDon's debut EP. "I'll Be Good" samples Usher. "Boujee Baby" pulls from Jersey club sounds.

Usher wants to lift artists he believes can carry his legacy. The Zoo/mega/gamma partnership houses both JayDon and Paradise. The label wants to push new artists into the spotlight.