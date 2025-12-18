ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Usher Joins JayDon and Paradise on ‘Lullaby (Mega Remix)’ to Mark Generational Shift in R&B

JayDon released “Lullaby (mega remix)” on Dec. 12, featuring Usher and Paradise. The label describes this as a “torch-passing moment” in R&B. Zoo/mega/gamma put out the track. GRAMMY-nominated producer Harv…

Melissa Lianne
A split image of Usher on the left and Jaydon on the right.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images / Kevin Winter via Getty Images

JayDon released "Lullaby (mega remix)" on Dec. 12, featuring Usher and Paradise. The label describes this as a "torch-passing moment" in R&B.

Zoo/mega/gamma put out the track. GRAMMY-nominated producer Harv handled production, while Felisha King from Cherish wrote it.

The remix transforms the viral hit into something bigger. Usher drops a confessional verse while JayDon matches his mentor's vocal power with surprising confidence, and Paradise adds a melodic section that wasn't in the original.

"Now when I say Lullaby / It's really for, a metaphor, not literal, / Cuz I don't doze, cat nap or otherwise sleep on ya," the icon wails over Harv production.

JayDon is 18. He signed with mega, which Usher and L.A. Reid started together. Acting came first — The Lion King and The Paynes featured him in earlier years. Music became his main pursuit after that.

Six months passed between the original "Lullaby" and this remix. The ballad went viral.

The song uses 6/8 time. Falsetto control matters here, and all three singers show they can handle it. 

Me My Songs & I arrived in October as JayDon's debut EP. "I'll Be Good" samples Usher. "Boujee Baby" pulls from Jersey club sounds.

Usher wants to lift artists he believes can carry his legacy. The Zoo/mega/gamma partnership houses both JayDon and Paradise. The label wants to push new artists into the spotlight.

JayDon aims to become one of his generation's key R&B voices, and with two industry veterans backing him — three generations appear on one recording — he's well on his way. 

JaydonUsher
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018 on January 27, 2018 in New York City.
MusicTory Lanez Speaks Out From Prison, Maintaining InnocenceKayla Morgan
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicDiddy Accuser’s Lawyer Faces Fine Over AI Use in Court DocumentsKayla Morgan
Leon Thomas III attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
MusicLeon Thomas Leads Best R&B Album Race with ‘Mutt’ as Givēon, Teyana Taylor Compete for GRAMMYJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect