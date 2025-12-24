Drake Confirms ‘Iceman’ Album in Progress

The recent viral livestream clip of the release of Drake's album Iceman has once again sparked discussion about what will come next for him. The moment came during a casual exchange with BenDaDonnn, when Drake asked about his reputation in Memphis, triggering a rapid-fire back-and-forth that quickly became meme material.

"Tell them how legit I am in Memphis. I feel like people be playing with my name," Drake said. BenDaDonn responded by revealing that he was just in the city. "I did a little get back. They were like, 'tell Drake he ain't good.' I was like, 'Hold on. Y'all got me f*cked up. That's my main man. Y'all not doing that.'" The response nearly caused Drake to spit out his drink in laughter.

Fans quickly flooded X with reactions. "Bro couldnt believe what he just heard," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, "That check-in got him."

Drake pushed back moments later, making it clear he wasn't entertaining rumors or timelines. Drake responded, "Nobody said that... See, he's clip farming. He's a clip farmer. Nobody even said that, bro. Nobody said that." He later revealed that Iceman is "on the way," adding, "I know what you're waiting on, so trust me. We're cheffing."

The clip arrived amid growing buzz around Drake's icy visual teasers, including a snowy outdoor ice rink branded with OVO, which sparked fan theories linking the aesthetic to his 2018 hit "Nice For What." While no release date has been confirmed, Drake has suggested the project remains actively in progress.