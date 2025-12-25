This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: December 25

Dec. 25 has ushered in many important events in R&B and hip-hop. O'Kelly Isley Jr. was born on this date in 1937. He was a founding member of the family vocal group the Isley Brothers, with whom he scored hits including "Shout," "Twist & Shout," and "This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You)." He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 as a member of the Isley Brothers. Also born on this day in 1929 was Christophe Kenner. He scored his biggest hit with the 1961 single "I Like It Like That," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.