Miami Tops Most Expensive Places to Spend New Year’s Eve Worldwide

Brandon Plotnick
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Global Superstar, Doja Cat rings in 2022 during the legendary Fontainebleau Miami Beach New Year's Eve at Fontainebleau Miami on December 31, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Fontainebleau)

Miami is always a hot spot for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Back in 2021, Doja Cat celebrated during the legendary Fontainebleau Miami Beach New Year’s Eve.

Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Fontainebleau

Planning where to spend New Year’s Eve in 2026? A new global survey of hotel prices shows that where you choose to celebrate could make a huge difference in what you pay.

According to a study by CheapHotels.com of 60 major cities worldwide, Miami Beach has become the most expensive place on the planet to stay over New Year’s Eve. Travelers looking for a centrally located, three-star hotel room between December 30 and January 2 will find the lowest available rate in Miami Beach at $1,187 for the three nights — nearly triple what similar rooms cost in a typical January.

Close behind are two other top holiday destinations. In Rio de Janeiro, the cheapest available room for the same stretch runs about $1,172, and in New York City, it’s about $1,164.

Europe also features prominently among the priciest holiday stays. Edinburgh clocks in fourth, with average three-night rates exceeding $1,040, and Vienna sits not far behind, with rates near $994.

The survey also looked at how much prices have changed since the last time this study was done in 2022. Bangkok saw the steepest increase — up about 94% — followed by significant jumps in Copenhagen and Vienna.

But it’s not all expensive celebrations. At the other end of the spectrum, Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, remains the cheapest city in the survey, with average hotel rates for the New Year period at roughly $61 for a three-night stay — more than 60% lower than three years ago.

The study looked only at centrally located hotels with at least three stars (or four in select cities), and all prices include taxes and fees. It gives travelers a snapshot of where hotel costs are soaring — and where you can still find a bargain — as the world prepares to ring in 2026.

The Top 20 Most Expensive New Year's Eve Hotels

With percent increase over normal January rates.

  1. Miami Beach $1187 (+197%)
  2. Rio de Janeiro $1172 (+284%)
  3. New York City $1164 (+236%)
  4. Edinburgh $1040 (+316%)
  5. Sydney $1035 (+248%)
  6. Vienna $994 (+257%) (
  7. Cancun $987 (+116%)
  8. Amsterdam $924 (+165%)
  9. Copenhagen $814 (+110%)
  10. Paris $796 (+74%)
  11. Madrid $787 (+142%)
  12. Dublin $778 (+134%)
  13. Los Angeles $760 (+64%)
  14. Venice $760 (+140%)
  15. Barcelona $732 (+81%)
  16. Honolulu $730 (+29%)
  17. Taipei City $729 (+281%)
  18. Nashville $727 (+45%)
  19. London $707 (+97%)
  20. Punta Cana $676 (+17%)
Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
