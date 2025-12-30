Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: January 2-4

The week ahead in Fayetteville offers inviting ways to stay engaged after the weekend winds down. From intimate jazz to hands-on creativity at Bubbles & Paint, these weekend events will start the new year right.

Bubbles & Paint

What: Creative painting with bubbly vibes

When: Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, between noon and 5 p.m. (each booking option is one hour long)

Where: The Sip Room, 106 Hay St., Fayetteville

Cost: Tickets start $39.19 for paint only; Paint & Bubbly $81.88

Bubbles & Paint is a social paint-and-sip event where guests can show their creativity while enjoying a relaxed, bubbly atmosphere. Sisters With A Purpose Foundation host this experience, combining artistic expression with an informal social event and guiding all levels through a night of painting. You will have fun, connect with new people, and leave with your one-of-a-kind original artwork.

YaYa's Muse Featuring Alannah McMillan

What: Intimate jazz lounge experience

When: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mondrell's Social Lounge, 226 Franklin St., Fayetteville

Cost: Tickets $10

YaYa's Muse featuring Alannah McMillan is an intimate lounge-style live jazz experience, celebrating artistic inspiration in all its forms. As part of the YaYa's Muse monthly series, this show will feature a night of relaxing, soulful jazz performed by local artist Alannah McMillan. This evening is best spent with someone special or just hanging out with friends. The venue serves unique drinks in an environment that fosters collaboration and creativity.

Other Events

Fayetteville's weekend activities bring a lively mix of music, hands-on learning, and late-night social energy. Whether it is listening to live local sound, trying something new outdoors, or dancing the night away, these events offer diverse ways to kick off the new year:

Guy Unger Band: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Dirty Whiskey Craft Cocktail Bar, 5431 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills

Basic Fly-Fishing Workshop: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John E. Pechmann Fishing Center, 7489 Raeford Road, Fayetteville

Fayetteville Latin Dance Latin Social: Hollywood Edition: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at 9 p.m. at Taste of West Africa, 116 Person St., Fayetteville

