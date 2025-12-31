Nicki Minaj Deportation Petition Reaches 70,000 Signatures

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 21: Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj high-five during an interview on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Minaj spoke about her frustrations with California Governor Gavin Newsom, and about why she has embraced the conservative movement. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

Are fans tired of Nicki Minaj? A growing number of people are demanding that the rapper get the boot from the United States. After an interesting appearance at Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA, fans are done. But what does this mean for the female rapper?

Nicki Minaj Back to Trinidad?

On Wednesday, the Change.org petition titled "Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad" surpassed 70,000 signatures. That's right, fans want her out of here!

The petition states that Minaj is "spiraling out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis." From her online feud with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and so much more.

The petition also mentions her husband, Kenneth Petty, and his criminal background. The post features 16 of Petty's mugshots and criticises Minaj for defending her husband against his past allegations.

"This is not just a personal grievance—it is a matter of public concern," the petition states. "Nicki Minaj's influential status does not grant her the right to overstep legal and moral boundaries. Her actions have demonstrated that she poses a threat not only to the individuals she has targeted but potentially to the broader community."

The petition concludes with, "Deporting Nicki Minaj back to her home country, Trinidad, seems the most viable solution to curtail her harmful actions. It would ensure the safety of American citizens and send a clear message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated. Let us stand together in urging the authorities to take immediate action for the safety and well-being of all involved. Sign this petition to make our voices heard and ensure that justice is served."