Jill Scott Announces New Album, First in Over a Decade

Randi Moultrie

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MARCH 18: Singer Jill Scott performs on stage at The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival – Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 18, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival)

(Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival)

One of the queens of soul has something cooking! Jill Scott recently announced that she will be releasing a new album with new music. This marks the first album in over a decade for the singer.

The Philly singer announced "To Whom This May Concern" will be released on Friday, February 13, 2026. This is Scott's first album since her project, "Woman," was released in 2015. Her latest album will feature collaborations with Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Too $hort, and more.

Jill Scott Releases New Music

Scott's latest album features 19 tracks. The lead single from the album is "Beautiful People" and is out now for fans to enjoy ahead of the newest project. She announced the latest project on social media on Friday.

"Finally, my new album entitled TO WHOM THIS MAY CONCERN drops Feb. 13th!!!! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE and THANK YOU for your patience and your listening ears. Presave link available in my bio now! Much Love, Jilly from Philly," said the singer.

After the official announcement, she took to social media again to discuss the lead single, Beautiful People.

"To Whom This May Concern (my new album🥰) had and has a bevy of thoughtful, talented, and focused folk to assist me on my work. Sometimes musician, sometimes, just a releasing friend to laugh with. We had fun!!! This 1st song is called “BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE” Creating takes a village. I’m sharing my beautiful people most literally."

Fans are anticipating the project and the vibes that Scott always brings to music.

"We need this real music!!! Thank you, Jill!" said one commenter. "I've been waiting for a decade... I have EVERY album you've made," said another.

You can listen to Beautiful People now! Give it a listen here.

Randi MoultrieWriter
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
