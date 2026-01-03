This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 3

Jan. 3 is associated with significant events in R&B and hip-hop. Shawnna was born on this date in 1978. She first gained attention for guest featuring on Ludacris' 2003 hit "Stand Up," which topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. Her debut album, Worth tha Weight, released the following year, reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Sacramento rapper Lul Tys was also born on this day in 2002. His standout hits include "Speak on Me," "Changed," and "What Love Is."

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A few artists have released major projects on this day:

2025: Lil Baby dropped his fourth album, WHAM, which hit No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. With guest features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Future, and 21 Savage, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming Lil Baby's fourth U.S. No. 1 album.

Lil Baby dropped his fourth album, WHAM, which hit No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. With guest features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Future, and 21 Savage, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming Lil Baby's fourth U.S. No. 1 album. 2025: Boldy James and RichGains released the collaborative album, Murder During Drug Traffic. It features hit songs such as "Achilles," "Telephono," "Made Men," and "Stacks & Flips."

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 3 has hosted several critical cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop:

1987: Aretha Franklin made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, having released 20 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. She was also the recipient of numerous awards during her lifetime, including 18 GRAMMY Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the National Medal of Arts.

Aretha Franklin made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, having released 20 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. She was also the recipient of numerous awards during her lifetime, including 18 GRAMMY Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the National Medal of Arts. 1990: Babyface's second studio album, Tender Lover, was still sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart. The song "Tender Lover" was also a Top 40 hit, reaching No. 14.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also been marked by controversies in hip-hop and R&B, as well as tragic losses:

2019: The Lifetime documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" debuted, which gives accounts of young women who were allegedly sexually abused by the R&B superstar. It sparked widespread outrage and debate on how the music industry is complicit in enabling abuse.

The Lifetime documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" debuted, which gives accounts of young women who were allegedly sexually abused by the R&B superstar. It sparked widespread outrage and debate on how the music industry is complicit in enabling abuse. 2025: R&B and soul icon Brenton Wood — born Alfred Jesse Smith — died at the age of 83. He's best known for his 1967 hits "The Oogum Boogum Song," "Gimme Little Sign," and "Baby You Got It," which peaked at No. 34, No. 9, and No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.