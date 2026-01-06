Kendrick Lamar Leads Hip-Hop Earnings in 2025, Outpacing Drake by $31 Million

Kendrick Lamar pulled in $109 million during 2025. This placed him at the top among hip-hop acts on Forbes' annual list of highest-paid musicians, according to Hot New Hip Hop. The Compton rapper secured fourth place across all genres, while Drake landed seventh with $78 million.

The $31 million difference between these two artists revealed a year defined by their public dispute. Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" shot up the charts and turned into a flashpoint that rippled far past music.

Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group in January 2025, claiming the label pushed "Not Like Us" improperly and that the song hurt his reputation. A federal judge tossed out the case in October, leaving the Canadian rapper with legal bills and a failed appeal.

Kendrick Lamar brought in his $109 million without dropping new solo music in 2025. His money came from streaming royalties and the Grand National Tour, which generated more than $350 million across the globe and shattered records as the highest-grossing co-headliner rap tour ever. SZA ranked 20th on the Forbes list with $34 million.