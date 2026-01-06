Kendrick Lamar Leads Hip-Hop Earnings in 2025, Outpacing Drake by $31 Million

ContestsEvents
Kendrick Lamar pulled in $109 million during 2025. This placed him at the top among hip-hop acts on Forbes' annual list of highest-paid musicians, according to Hot New Hip Hop. The Compton rapper secured fourth place across all genres, while Drake landed seventh with $78 million.

The $31 million difference between these two artists revealed a year defined by their public dispute. Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" shot up the charts and turned into a flashpoint that rippled far past music.

Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group in January 2025, claiming the label pushed "Not Like Us" improperly and that the song hurt his reputation. A federal judge tossed out the case in October, leaving the Canadian rapper with legal bills and a failed appeal.

Kendrick Lamar brought in his $109 million without dropping new solo music in 2025. His money came from streaming royalties and the Grand National Tour, which generated more than $350 million across the globe and shattered records as the highest-grossing co-headliner rap tour ever. SZA ranked 20th on the Forbes list with $34 million.

The earnings report showed how touring power and influence in the public eye turned into revenue. Kendrick Lamar proved that winning perception battles can match or beat streaming success when it comes to finances.

