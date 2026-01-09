ContestsEvents
Fivio Foreign Unveils Diamond Movie Theater Necklace With Working Screen and Moving Seats

Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign sparked widespread online conversation this week after unveiling a one-of-a-kind diamond necklace designed to look like a miniature movie theater. The pendant features a functioning screen…

Jennifer Eggleston
In this image released on October 10, 2023, Fivio Foreign performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Terence Rushin / Stringer via Getty Images

Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign sparked widespread online conversation this week after unveiling a one-of-a-kind diamond necklace designed to look like a miniature movie theater. The pendant features a functioning screen and movable seating, placing it among the rare examples of interactive, kinetic jewelry in hip-hop rather than a static, iced-out chain.

Social media exploded with engagement for this unique chain, with many people sharing it or commenting on it. While six- and seven-figure estimates circulated online, neither the cost nor the creator of the necklace has been publicly disclosed. The focus instead shifted to spectacle, motion, and the way the design merges technology with craftsmanship.

Many have been sharing laughs in response to the necklace. "He's thinking smart, when he's washed up and homeless, he'll have something to watch the game on lmao," one user joked on social media. Others have been describing the piece as corny. "He actually showing his age for this chain would've went crazy in 06," one user argued. One more added: "dumbest sh*t ive ever seen."

Jokes aside, the necklace is part of a larger evolution of hip-hop jewelry, where storytelling, movement, and viral attention increasingly take the place of displaying one's wealth. Chains worn by rappers have become a brand for their products, while this design places jewelry as an art that can compete with cultural value in the social media age.

Maxie Lee Ryles III, widely known as Fivio Foreign, is an artist with a breakout hit titled "Big Drip" and an album titled B.I.B.L.E. The Foreignside Foundation was also created to develop a community outreach project that defines its public identity in terms of music and luxury.

Amid the attention surrounding the chain, Fivio also addressed personal challenges, revealing plans to seek treatment. "I wanna let y'all know, with the help of my team, my wife, my family, my probation officer, and the people I've been talking to, I'm admitting myself into a rehab center in the next couple of days, for like a week or two," Fivio said. "I had to pay $10,000 to get into it. You know what I'm saying? I just feel like I'm at a point where, you know, I want to change, I wanna live, and I wanna stop making a lot of dumb decisions and a lot of dumb mistakes that I've been making."

"I want y'all to support me, and I want y'all to bow me through this journey," he concluded. "Now I'm saying I got my beautiful lifestyle and I don't want to lose that for nothing."

Fivio ForeignTwitter
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
