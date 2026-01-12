This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 12

Jan. 12 is an unforgettable date in hip-hop and R&B history. Raekwon, a founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, was born on this day in 1970. The group's 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), is considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever. Rolling Stone ranked it No. 27 on its 2020 list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. It also earned preservation status in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress. B Young was also born on this day in 1995. His breakout single "Jumanji" reached No. 13 on the U.K. Singles Chart.