Rolling Loud Orlando 2026 Announces Lineup With Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, NBA YoungBoy as Headliners

Rolling Loud has unveiled its 2026 Orlando Festival lineup, returning to the Camping World Stadium area from May 8–10. The three-day event will feature Don Toliver headlining Friday, Playboi Carti taking over Saturday night, and NBA YoungBoy closing the weekend on Sunday. Organizers emphasize that the Orlando edition remains the centerpiece of the brand's U.S. presence rather than part of a multi-city run.

The 2026 lineup features a mix of well-known entertainers and rising stars, collectively shaping hip-hop's style today. Acts scheduled across the weekend include Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, Sexyy Red, BossMan Dlow, Homixide Gang, TiaCorine, SkaiWater, OsamaSon, and Nettspend, among many others. More than 75 artists are slated to perform, underscoring the scale of the event and the genre's expanding creative range.

“We made a conscious decision with this lineup to book artists that are appealing to this new age of hip-hop fan," shared Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif. That is why you see the fakemink's, the Nettspend's, the EsDeeKid, OsamaSon, xaviersobased. I mean, I could keep going. Nine Vicious, Apollored, just a lot of these young underground kids. It is like the new wave, like the new X and Skis… if we want to stick around and evolve as a festival, we cannot just give you the same lineup every time.”

Beyond the music, the festival experience extends to brand activations, art installations, curated social spaces, and detailed travel and lodging guidance for attendees. Organizers will detail their safety protocols, health measures, and a clear code of conduct to provide an enjoyable, safe, and respectful experience for all participants this weekend. Exclusive pre-festival events and special fan experiences are planned ahead of the main performances.

