This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 21

Jan. 21 is a day that has witnessed numerous transformative events whose impact can still be felt in the hip-hop world. Rapsody was born on this day in 1983. She first tasted mainstream success with her second album, Laila's Wisdom (2017), her debut release under Jay-Z's Roc Nation label. The project peaked at No. 125 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several iconic records have been released on this day.

Run-D.M.C. dropped their second album, King of Rock, through Profile Records. The project peaked at No. 52 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2022: YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped his sixteenth mixtape, Colors. Featuring a single guest appearance from Quando Rondo, it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

The industry has seen many unforgettable cultural moments on this day.

Migos' “Bad and Boujee (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” started a three-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first number-one single for both acts. The track also reached No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 2023: Beyoncé performed her first full concert in four years at the grand opening of the Atlantis, The Royal hotel in Dubai. The invite-only event saw the star perform hits like “Crazy in Love,” “XO,” “Beautiful Liar,” and “Drunk in Love.” Her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her on stage for “Brown Skin Girl.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

Jan. 21 has also witnessed the passing of several revered artists.

Jackie Wilson died from pneumonia at the age of 49. He is remembered for R&B hits such as “Lonely Teardrops,” “Reet Petite,” and “I Get The Sweetest Feeling.” He is an inductee of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. 2023: B.G. the Prince of Rap died of prostate cancer at the age of 57. He is best known for his 1991 hit, “This Beat Is Hot,” which topped the Billboard US Dance Music/Club Play chart. The track also reached No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 54 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (then known as Hot Black Singles).