Kim Petras Requests Release From Republic Records Over Album Delays and Payment Issues

Kim Petras is again at the center of industry scrutiny after publicly accusing her record label of blocking releases and withholding payments, marking a dramatic inflection point in her post-2023 career. Petras, who signed with Republic Records in 2021, used social media to outline frustrations with label control, creative stagnation, and what she described as a lack of institutional support despite continued fan interest and critical recognition.

In 2023, Petras released her latest album, Problématique. While she continued to entertain fans with new singles, she shared some insight about her career on X (formerly Twitter). She insisted, "My album has been done for six months but my record label has refused to give me a release date or pay my collaborator's for the work they've done."

"I'm tired of having no control over my own life or career. I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped by @RepublicRecords."

The singer also claimed she "self-funded" two music videos that have yet to be released. "I also filmed and self-funded a music video over two months ago for my next single that they also wouldn't give me a release date for."

"I won a GRAMMY two years ago…….. the music is TEA. Still no support. If it's not a TikTok trend or '80s revival queerbaiting s**t these labels have no interest in supporting."

Social media trends take precedence over artist development, according to Petras' posts about the music industry. The artist states that record labels did not provide enough support for music that was not going to be an instant success on social media, resulting in a surge of online conversation, including the hashtag #FREEKIMPETRAS. As a result of this conversation, there has been a renewed focus on the balance between artistic freedom and the relationship between major labels and the way they benefit from the artist's music.

Although there was a problem, Petras is moving forward with the release of her album, Detour, even if her label does not support her. Since this issue arose, Petras has thanked her fans many times for supporting her. Recently, she released five singles in 2025: "Polo," "Freak It," "I Like Ur Look," "Radio (ft. Frost Children)," and "uhoh." These singles were released after her 2023 album, Problématique.