UCLA Gymnast Chiles Receives Flowers and Note From Beyoncé After Paris Olympics Tribute

Jordan Chiles got white roses and a handwritten message from Beyoncé after the gymnast performed floor routines to the singer's tracks. Chiles posted the gift on Instagram Stories and thanked the music icon, according to Essentially Sports.

"Jordan, You are so inspiring and our family loves you. I am so honored you perform to my music. I hope you had a beautiful holiday season and wishing you a Happy New Year. Sending love and positivity. B," Beyoncé wrote.

The UCLA star couldn't contain her excitement on X. She posted, "GUYYYYSSSSSSS I GOT FLOWERS FROM BEYONCE!!!!!! Ahhhhhhhhh." On Instagram, she called the bouquet "gorgeous" and added, "I'm overwhelmed. Thank you so much. You are so thoughtful. This means so much to me."

This wasn't the first time Beyoncé reached out to Chiles with a personal touch. Earlier, the singer had mailed a signed copy of her Cowboy Carter album with a message that called the athlete her "twin." That note read, "Congrats to you Queen. I always watch you with pride and admiration. Thank you for repping us. Good luck to you! All your hard work and sacrifices shine bright. Praying for you and wishing you the best," according to Essentially Sports.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chiles built her 90-second floor routine around Beyoncé's songs — a mix of "My House" and "Energy" from the Renaissance album. Working with UCLA assistant coach BJ Das, she wove in the Renaissance pose after a tumbling pass and threw in a "Run the World" shoulder shake.

At the 2024 U.S. Championships, Chiles wore two leotards inspired by Beyoncé's 2023 Renaissance World Tour. The outfits mirrored a multicolored Pucci catsuit and designs from Bronx and Banco.