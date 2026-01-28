Ville City Blues Fest 2026: Win Tickets Here!

The Blues Is Alright Tour returns this Spring 2026 with a sound that’s different than the rest and with a soul that remains the same. The 3rd Annual Ville City Blues Festival comes to Crown Theatre on Friday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m. Today’s Southern Soul and modern Blues scene blends old-school storytelling with the smooth, feel-good groove of contemporary R&B. It’s music born from Saturday night dance floors, Sunday morning truth-telling, and every moment in between. This show features the incredible sounds of Tucka, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, West Love, Tonio Armani, EJ Jones, Mike Clark Jr., Stephanie Luckett & the YP Band, and Henry Welch.