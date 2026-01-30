This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 30

Jan. 30 has heralded many important developments in R&B and hip-hop. Kid Cudi was born on this date in 1984. He rose to mainstream prominence with his breakout single, “Day ‘n' Nite” (2008), which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, from which the single is taken, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, with 104,000 copies sold in its first week.

Rolling Stone would later rank it No. 459 on its 2020 list of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Cudi shares a birthday with Jody Watley, who was born in 1959. While best known for her work with the R&B/soul vocal group Shalamaar, she has had a successful solo career, releasing nine studio albums. Her self-titled debut, released in 1987, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also spawned the top-ten hits “Looking for New Love,” “Don't You Want Me,” and “Some Kind of Lover,” which reached No. 2, No. 6, and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are a few notable albums released on this day over the years.

1996: Eazy-E's second and final album, Str8 off tha Streetz of Muthaphukkin Compton, was released posthumously. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Eazy-E's second and final album, Str8 off tha Streetz of Muthaphukkin Compton, was released posthumously. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2007: Sean Price of Heltah Skeltah fame released his second album, Jesus Price Supastar. The project peaked at No. 196 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 60 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

This date is associated with various cultural milestones in R&B and hip-hop.

1961: The Shirelles' “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Written by the songwriting duo Gerry Goffin and Carole King, it was the first song by a girl group to reach No. 1 on the chart. In 2017, Billboard ranked it No. 3 on its 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time.

The Shirelles' “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Written by the songwriting duo Gerry Goffin and Carole King, it was the first song by a girl group to reach No. 1 on the chart. In 2017, Billboard ranked it No. 3 on its 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time. 2000: Gabrielle's signature hit, “Rise,” reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart, where it would stay for two weeks. The song would also peak at No. 1 on the UK Hip-Hop/R&B chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several landmark recordings and performances also occurred on this date.

1964: Sam Cooke recorded his powerful and enduring civil rights anthem “A Change Is Gonna Come” at RCA Studios in Hollywood, California. Widely considered his signature hit, the song ranked No. 3 on Rolling Stone's 2021 list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Sam Cooke recorded his powerful and enduring civil rights anthem “A Change Is Gonna Come” at RCA Studios in Hollywood, California. Widely considered his signature hit, the song ranked No. 3 on Rolling Stone's 2021 list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. 1994: Natalie Cole sang the National Anthem during the opening ceremony of Super Bowl XVIII at Atlanta's Georgia Dome. The singer weaved in lyrics from “America the Beautiful," making her performance the second-longest Super Bowl national anthem at two minutes and thirty-three seconds.