ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Monster X Tour in Fayetteville: Win Tickets Here!

The Monster X Tour returns to the Crown Coliseum on Friday, February 14 for two adrenaline-pumping shows at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM!

Beasley Media Group Editoral

t ready for high-octane excitement as the Monster X Tour returns to the Crown Coliseum on Friday, February 14 for two adrenaline-pumping shows at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM!

Fans of all ages will experience massive monster trucksjaw-dropping stuntsthrilling side-by-side racing, and heart-pounding freestyle action. It’s nonstop horsepower, smoke, and dirt-slinging fun you won’t want to miss!

Contests
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Related Stories
sweethearts dinner
ContestsThe Sweethearts Dinner Fayetteville: Win Tickets Here!Beasley Media Group Editoral
katt williams golden age raleigh
ContestsKatt Williams in Raleigh 2026: Win Tickets HereBeasley Media Group Editoral
foxy date night
ContestsFoxy Valentine’s Date Night GiveawayBeasley Media Group Editoral
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect