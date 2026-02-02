ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

GloRilla’s 2022 Film Role Goes Viral as Rapper’s Pre-Fame Acting Scenes Resurface Online

Clips from a 2022 Memphis movie starring GloRilla in an acting part exploded across the internet this week when a tweet displaying scenes from the production racked up almost 7…

Melissa Lianne
GloRilla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images

Clips from a 2022 Memphis movie starring GloRilla in an acting part exploded across the internet this week when a tweet displaying scenes from the production racked up almost 7 million views. The footage comes from Streets Ain't For Everybody, a shoestring indie picture filmed in her hometown before she became a chart-topping rapper.

The movie started circulating on Wednesday, Jan. 28. Streets Ain't For Everybody focuses on a basketball prospect caught between college offers and street life.

Gloria Woods, the rapper's real name, plays a character involved in the hustle. One scene shows her character picking up a phone call during a sexual encounter and then ridiculing her partner's performance. The full movie can be watched on YouTube courtesy of the production company, LMB Filmz. 

The Memphis native hasn't said anything publicly about the resurfaced footage. She shared a snapshot of herself Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, where she attended a Raptors game to support her boyfriend, small forward Brandon Ingram, who was playing against the New York Knicks.

Her breakout moment came in 2022 with the hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," produced by Hitkidd. The track exploded across TikTok and streaming platforms, earning her a GRAMMY nomination and launching her into mainstream rap.

That same year, she signed with Collective Music Group, the label founded by Yo Gotti.

Her follow-up releases included "Tomorrow" and its remix "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B. Her debut EP Anyways, Life's Great debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200. Later projects like Ehhthang Ehhthang and her studio album Glorious cemented her as one of the most dominant female rappers of her generation.

By 2024, she was headlining tours, landing partnerships, and topping charts. Fans have flooded comment sections with reactions that span from disbelief to admiration. Some expressed shock at seeing the now-chart-topping artist in an acting part, while others praised her versatility and confidence before fame hit.

Brandon IngramGloRilla
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Michael Jackson performs on stage during is "HIStory" world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand.
MusicMichael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Releases New TrailerKayla Morgan
A$AP Rocky attends the Chanel Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France.
MusicA$AP Rocky to Receive NAACP Vanguard Award for Fashion at February CeremonyJennifer Eggleston
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “GNX” onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKendrick Lamar Becomes Most Awarded Rapper in Grammy HistoryKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect