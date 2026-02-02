GloRilla’s 2022 Film Role Goes Viral as Rapper’s Pre-Fame Acting Scenes Resurface Online

Clips from a 2022 Memphis movie starring GloRilla in an acting part exploded across the internet this week when a tweet displaying scenes from the production racked up almost 7 million views. The footage comes from Streets Ain't For Everybody, a shoestring indie picture filmed in her hometown before she became a chart-topping rapper.

The movie started circulating on Wednesday, Jan. 28. Streets Ain't For Everybody focuses on a basketball prospect caught between college offers and street life.

Gloria Woods, the rapper's real name, plays a character involved in the hustle. One scene shows her character picking up a phone call during a sexual encounter and then ridiculing her partner's performance. The full movie can be watched on YouTube courtesy of the production company, LMB Filmz.

The Memphis native hasn't said anything publicly about the resurfaced footage. She shared a snapshot of herself Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, where she attended a Raptors game to support her boyfriend, small forward Brandon Ingram, who was playing against the New York Knicks.

Her breakout moment came in 2022 with the hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," produced by Hitkidd. The track exploded across TikTok and streaming platforms, earning her a GRAMMY nomination and launching her into mainstream rap.

That same year, she signed with Collective Music Group, the label founded by Yo Gotti.

Her follow-up releases included "Tomorrow" and its remix "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B. Her debut EP Anyways, Life's Great debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200. Later projects like Ehhthang Ehhthang and her studio album Glorious cemented her as one of the most dominant female rappers of her generation.